Arlington Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,888 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,991,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,110,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,614,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EPP remained flat at $39.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,174. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.85.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

