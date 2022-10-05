Arlington Partners LLC Sells 9,770 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. 670,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,148,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

