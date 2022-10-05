Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of AACIW stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16. Armada Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

