Arrow Financial Corp Buys 274,340 Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 466.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,340 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDP remained flat at $24.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,813. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79.

