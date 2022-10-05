Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 199.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $89.38. 296,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,602,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.