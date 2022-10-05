Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $154.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,178,967. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.23.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $400,867.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,528,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,639. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

