Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.34 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

NYSE BLK traded down $9.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $581.92. 9,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,976. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $664.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $657.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.23 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.