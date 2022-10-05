Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 1,320 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,902 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.1% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Intel by 93.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 373,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 180,096 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 136,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 146,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $27.36. 705,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,092,456. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.32.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

