Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 269 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,797 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Adobe stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $372.51 and a 200-day moving average of $394.47. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $699.54.
In other news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
