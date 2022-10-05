Arrow Financial Corp Sells 7,712 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 951,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,054,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 113,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,633. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

