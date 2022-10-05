Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Price Down 18.4%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) dropped 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 1,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

