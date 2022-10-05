Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Trading 2.9% Higher

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.46. 434,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,472,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Asensus Surgical from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Asensus Surgical Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $108.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asensus Surgical ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 994.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asensus Surgical by 3,552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,040,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 4,902,823 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.