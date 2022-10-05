Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Shares Down 0.9%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 1,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Asian Growth Cubs ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23.

