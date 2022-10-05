Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Loop Capital cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after buying an additional 481,898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6,806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,505,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,139,000.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Stories

