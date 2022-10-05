Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for 1.1% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $16,505,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $8,844,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $8,637,000.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

AAWW traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.44. 1,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,464. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.15. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

