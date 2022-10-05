Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 9.9% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66,250.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

