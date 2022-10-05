Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $49.99.

