Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Major Shareholder Sells $17,803.24 in Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 12,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $17,803.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,992,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,505.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mckesson Ventures, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 1,779 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $2,508.39.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $1,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 2,300 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $3,588.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 12,113 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $19,138.54.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 720 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $1,382.40.

On Monday, September 19th, Mckesson Ventures, Llc sold 3,900 shares of Augmedix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $8,502.00.

Augmedix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AUGX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.28. 42,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,789. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.87. Augmedix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Augmedix ( OTCMKTS:AUGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.08% and a negative net margin of 81.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Augmedix by 16.9% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 909,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 131,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Augmedix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Augmedix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Augmedix in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Augmedix by 31.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 274,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Augmedix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

