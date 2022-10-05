Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $324.94 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $17.31 or 0.00085713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00063925 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007794 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 410,841,417 coins and its circulating supply is 296,092,157 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is www.avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

