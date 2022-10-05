Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading Up 10.3%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVACF shares. Cheuvreux upgraded Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Avance Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

