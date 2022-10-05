Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.09.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
