Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 49000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Avrupa Minerals

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. The company has interest in exploration licenses, including the Alvalade project covering an area of approximately 115 square kilometers located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license that covers 15.1 square kilometers located in southeast of the capital Prishtine, Kosovo.

