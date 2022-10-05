Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Axon Enterprise makes up about 2.4% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AXON opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $209.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $142,885.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

