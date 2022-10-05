Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Trading Up 7.6%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) shares were up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 92,385 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 212,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AYRWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.