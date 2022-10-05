B20 Trading Down 14.2% This Week (B20)

B20 (B20) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. B20 has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $86,897.00 worth of B20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, B20 has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One B20 coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

B20 Profile

B20’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. B20’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. B20’s official website is b20.whalestreet.xyz. B20’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

B20 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metapurse’s mission is to democratize access and ownership to highly sought-after artwork and accelerate the cultural Renaissance that is happening within the metaverse. It believes it truly achieved this with B.20 — the name of a massive NFT bundle we are fractionalizing so that everyone can have ownership over the first large scale public art project within the metaverse. It is important to note that it is fractionalizing ownership, not the assets themselves. These fractions will be available as 1.6 million B.20 tokens, and can be referred to as the “keys” to this digital vault.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade B20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

