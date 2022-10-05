B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $3.32. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 72,325 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in B2Gold by 48.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 510,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 167,197 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 853,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 161,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.