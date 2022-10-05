Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $745,000 Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Graham by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Graham by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graham by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $559.76. 549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,514. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.99. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $525.58 and a one year high of $675.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $571.27 and a 200-day moving average of $584.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $933.30 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

