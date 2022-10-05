Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.55.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

