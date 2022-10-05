Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,177 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $543,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $451,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.79. 194,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,846. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

