Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,429 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,559. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.41.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.