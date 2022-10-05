Baltic International USA (BISA) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 714 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Baltic International USA to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Baltic International USA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Baltic International USA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 589 912 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 77.23%. Given Baltic International USA’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

57.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baltic International USA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 10.04% -62.24% 1.87%

Volatility and Risk

Baltic International USA has a beta of 30.47, suggesting that its share price is 2,947% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s competitors have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baltic International USA and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -3.39 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.60 billion -$179.31 million 28.33

Baltic International USA’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Baltic International USA competitors beat Baltic International USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Baltic International USA

(Get Rating)

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic International USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic International USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.