Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Baozun Price Performance

Baozun Company Profile

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.81. Baozun has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

