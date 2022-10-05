Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MCI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

