Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 44.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

