Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Barings Corporate Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
