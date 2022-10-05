Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Barings Participation Investors stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 9,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,504. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Participation Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Barings Participation Investors stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors ( NYSE:MPV Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Barings Participation Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

