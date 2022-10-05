BasketDAO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55,999.00 (BASK)

BasketDAO (BASK) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. BasketDAO has a total market cap of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002785 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BasketDAO

BasketDAO was first traded on March 25th, 2021. BasketDAO’s total supply is 100,000 coins. BasketDAO’s official website is basketdao.org/BMI. BasketDAO’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BasketDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project aims to create efficient token baskets which allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once. These are similar to ETFs in traditional finance, and each will have its own mandate.”

