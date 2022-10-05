Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 766.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 62,352 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,484,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average of $101.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

