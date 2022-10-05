Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 482,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $347.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $367.42 and a 200-day moving average of $373.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $328.12 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.