Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

