Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $444,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42.

