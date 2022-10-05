Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.