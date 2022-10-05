Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $81.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

