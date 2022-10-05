Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

