Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 338 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

