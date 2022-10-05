Beam (BEAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.77 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00281231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00101253 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00069218 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 69,527,582 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

