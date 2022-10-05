Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.
Belite Bio Trading Down 1.3 %
BLTE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,025. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
