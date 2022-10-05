BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,173 shares during the quarter. BELLUS Health comprises about 4.4% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of BELLUS Health worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,546 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after buying an additional 1,223,808 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after acquiring an additional 164,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BELLUS Health by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 648,068 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLU traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.38. 19,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 442,331.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

BLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

