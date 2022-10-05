Benchmark Lowers Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $135.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Benchmark from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMED. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.75.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $100.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $95.33 and a 52-week high of $188.88.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Amedisys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 225,779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

