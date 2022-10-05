Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BHLB. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

