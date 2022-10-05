Berry (BERRY) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Berry (BERRY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Berry has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Berry has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Berry Profile

Berry was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Berry’s total supply is 9,991,322,172 coins. The official website for Berry is rentberry.com. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry is a decentralized platform where users can meet their favourite celebrities with a new concept.”

